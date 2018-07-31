Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major emergency training exercise is to take place at Manchester airport today.

The exercise will happen in the Bollin Valley area and will see a large-scale response from the Airport and Emergency Services from both Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

There will be a large number of emergency service vehicles and personnel in and around the surrounding area during the exercise.

Manchester Airport operations director, Rad Taylor, said: “The purpose of this exercise is to practice and showcase a co-ordinated multi-agency response to an aircraft incident in challenging and difficult environments.

“The exercise presents a challenge we hope we would never have to experience, but it is important for us to regularly train and be confident with the plans and procedures in place to deal with an emergency.

“As we want the exercise to be as real as possible for the emergency services involved, we don’t want to give too much about the exercise scenario away, however we wanted to let residents and passengers know beforehand and reassure them that there is no cause for concern.

“A full emergency response will take place to act out the scenario, however additional resources will be in place to provide a full response, should anything happen in ‘real life’ that requires a response.”

Flights will operate as normal during the exercise and the airport will maintain normal operations throughout.

Mr Taylor added: “We would like to thank the local community for their support and all those emergency services who are taking part in the exercise, including the volunteers who will play their part too.”