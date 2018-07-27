The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huge hailstones have been falling as freak weather hit Yorkshire.

Residents in York were stunned to see hailstones as big as golf balls falling from the sky earlier today.

Some of the hail stones were oddly shaped as the violent storm broke at around 6.30pm.

Ross Hewitt, who captured the hailstorm on film, said: "Never seen weather like this in the UK before."

Alexandra Lee who captured the storm breaking over Haxby in York said the thunder and hail stones were "mental".

(Image: Ali and Kirk Vincent)

On Twitter, Brew York joked that the size of the hail stones reminded them of the disaster movie The Day After Tomorrow.

Caroline Macdonald captured footage of the hail ripping the canvas on a tent display at Go Outdoors.

Earlier today the Met Office issued an 'Amber' weather warning of heavy thunderstorms in Yorkshire. They said the downpours could lead to flooding of homes and businesses, lightning strikes and strong winds.

Hail forms when thunderstorm updrafts are strong enough to carry water droplets well above the freezing level.

This freezing process forms a hailstone. Eventually, the hailstone becomes too heavy and it falls to the ground.

