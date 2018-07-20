Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A field close to the M62 at Fixby has been identified as the site of 252 new houses.

Lower Cote, bordered by Gernhill Avenue, Lightridge Road and Clough Lane, is a 10.6 hectare (24 acre) parcel of agricultural land owned by Thornhill Estates.

Of the 252 houses earmarked for the site the majority - 202- will have four bedrooms or more. Of the remainder, 37 are listed as three-bed and 13 will be two-bed.

There will be parking spaces for 504 cars. Plans show the new estate will be accessed from Gernhill Avenue and Lightridge Road.

A period of public consultation began on June 25 and is scheduled to end on July 21.

The site forms part of Kirklees Council’s old Unitary Development Plan.

Owner Thornhill Estates, formerly of Fixby but now based in Diddington in Cambridgeshire, is the company behind the proposed Northern Gateway development.

That scheme set out to build on 260 hectares (642 acres) of land from Ainley Top to Cowcliffe and including parts of Lindley Moor, Rastrick, Grimescar, Birkby and Fixby.

Leeds-based builder Harron Homes, which is already active across Kirklees, will develop the Fixby site. It is currently building Oaklands Heath in the Grimescar Valley at Birchencliffe and previously undertook large-scale work at Lindley Moor.

It was ordered off the site in December 2015 following nearby residents’ complaints about problems on site, including poor drainage.

Last November the company was fined £120,000 for polluting a tributary of Grimescar Dyke with illegal discharge.