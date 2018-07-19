Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge plume of dense black smoke can be seen rising above Dewsbury.

Several people have taken photos of the smoke fearing it could be a major fire.

Dewsbury firefighters are at the scene ... but no-one has been hurt.

The fire is in a pile of old tyres at a derelict building on Broad Street off Scout Hill in Dewsbury.

Firefighters were alerted at 5.23pm and are using powerful jets of water to bring the fire under control.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We had to gain access to the building to get to the fire. Both crews from Dewsbury Fire Station are there using three large jets.”