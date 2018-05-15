The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's not something you see every day - so it's no surprise Facebook is abuzz with pictures and video of two RAF Tornados which just flew over Dewsbury.

Frances Stoner took this fabulous close up of the planes, thought to be in the area as part of military training week at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Frances said: "They are both tornadoes which were flying bilaterally so only show on the radar as one."

The video was taken by Samantha-Jo Scholey and posted to the Dewsbury Pictures Old and New group on Facebook.

Earlier today an RAF Globemaster C17 flew over the town. This picture was also taken by Frances, who said: "It is one of the largest planes in our fleet - bigger than the Atlas."

Military Training Week started on Friday, when the airport tweeted aircraft from the UK and overseas would be operating there.

On Friday, a Royal Canadian Air Force C17 landed at the airport.

Since then aviation fans have been sharing pictures of the aircraft they've seen in the skies as part of the week.