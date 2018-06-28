The video will start in 8 Cancel

A scorching huge wildfire broke out in Golcar today (Thurs).

Four pumps from Slaithwaite, Huddersfield and Rastrick were dispatched to the moorland blaze measuring 300m x 300m above Banks Avenue.

Fire crews fought the fire which spread across the charred fields in the afternoon heat destroying vegetation in the tinder-like conditions.

Frasier Beckett and Joe Duns, who live nearby, called the fire brigade after spotting the blaze from the nearby cricket club.

The pair said they’d had a BBQ in the field the previous day and noticed how dry the grass was as a result of the ongoing heatwave.

A firefighter said the grass fire, in fields near Bunny Wood, behind Banks Avenue had frightened some residents so much that in nearby Woodroyd, they moved their vehicles out of harm’s way.

Although the blaze was quickly dealt with the fire service were determined to make sure it was incapable of being reignited and doused the vegetation with huge amounts of water.

One resident, furniture maker, Richard Williams of Upper Haughs, Golcar, said: “I was out cycling and I saw there something on fire that was very close to my house.

“The fire was 30/40 yards away from my shed and it appeared to be coming towards it so I got my hosepipe out.”

Sylvia Wood, a retired textile worker, who has lived in Banks Avenue for 15 years said: “There’s never been anything like this before, it’s been very exciting this afternoon.

“I’m just glad that it’s being put out and given all the hot weather we are having I hope it doesn’t come back.”

As firefighters dealt with that blaze residents in Golcar, parts of which are very high up, could see smoke sprouting elsewhere across the town.

Firefighters from Cleckheaton and Castleford dealt with a fire on Kilner Bank, not far from the John Smith’s Stadium , that broke out just after 4pm.

The fire measured around 25m by 25m and was tackled with a large jet.

And not long afterwards a bit further down Kilner Bank, off Dalton Bank Road, a third fire was reported at 5.05pm - a fire engine from Mirfield dealt with that one.

The heatwave is certainly taking its toll.