Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people descended on the sun-drenched Piece Hall in Halifax today (Sun) for a very Yorkshire edition of TV’s The Antiques Roadshow.

Queues of people with items began forming from early morning – with visitors welcomed by a couple in 18th century garb.

Swords, jewellery and pottery were among items brought by their owners for valuation.

People clutching family heirlooms and treasures gleaned from car boot sales queued around the perimeter of the Grade II listed building to wait their turn with the experts.

Familiar faces among those providing insight into the items included glass and ceramics expert Andy McConnell and pictures and prints specialist Rupert Maas.

When it is screened, the programme will provide national exposure for the Piece Hall following completion of its £19m refurbishment almost a year ago.

The Piece Hall is one of nine venues for the Antiques Roadshow this year – with the former cloth hall joining other locations including MediaCityUK at Salford Quays, Manchester; Crome Pier at Norfolk; and Buckfast Abbey in Devon.

The BBC programme, presented by Fiona Bruce, has been bringing unusual finds and the stories behind them to the screen for more than 40 years.

The most valuable items examined by the experts include jewellery by Faberge, Charles Darwin’s handwritten documents on the theory of evolution and a dolls’ house dating from 1705.