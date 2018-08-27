Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Union chiefs fear hundreds of non-clinical staff employed at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary will be penalised when they are moved across to a new company.

Nearly 400 workers, including porters, cleaners and gardeners, are to be transferred by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) to a “wholly owned subsidiary” on August 31.

The trust has confirmed that new staff will be recruited on terms and conditions outside of existing NHS contracts.

However it said there will be no transfer under lease of real estate such as grounds, buildings and equipment, which are to remain the property of the trust.

'Privatisation via the back door.'

Organisers with the public services union Unison fear the launch of the company will create a two-tier workforce with new staff receiving considerably worse salaries, sick pay, holiday entitlement and pension contributions.

They have described it as “privatisation via the back door.”

Concerns that the trust might transfer estate assets emerged following a meeting in May when NHS bosses discussed a range of options. These included “property transfers under lease.”

Company secretary for the trust, Vicky Pickles, said managers had decided not to pursue the move.

“The Trust evaluated the options open to it as part of its due diligence prior the subsidiary being launched next month,” she said. “This was always one of the options.

“The estate is not being transferred.”

Rob Demaine, a regional organiser for Unison, said: “I believe as we have campaigned [the changes] will leave staff vulnerable to the private sector and existing terms and conditions will start to be eroded.

“Our ballot for industrial action did not meet the threshold the government have in place in the fact not enough members took part in the ballot.

“So management are seeing this as a green light to surge ahead and already start to pull back on promises around protection for existing staff.”

Unions say the move towards a subsidiary saves the trust huge amounts of money as it can claim back VAT for all supplies purchased.

Lesley Hill, the subsidiary’s new managing director, said: “The new subsidiary will be wholly-owned by the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) and run as a separate, arm’s length company.

“The prime objectives of the subsidiary are to drive improvements in service provision and to improve efficiency and all profits it makes will go back into the Trust to be invested in front-line clinical services.

“It will be accountable to the CHFT Board for doing so and all employees who transfer to it will have their pay, pensions and conditions guaranteed for the next 15 years.

“Any new staff will be on new terms and conditions.”