Hundreds took part in a St George’s Day Parade in Huddersfield.

Gloomy skies couldn’t dampen the spirits of Huddersfield South West District Scouts with more than 300 beavers, cubs, Scouts, explorer scouts and leaders turning out for the annual parade and service to mark our national saint’s day and the Patron Saint of Scouting.

Baden-Powell chose St George as the Patron Saint of Scouting as the story of St George show him overcoming adversity.

To quote Baden-Powell: “All scouts should know his story. St George was typical of what a scout should be.”

Led by Huddersfield Youth Brass Ensemble, Slaithwaite, Parkwood, Crosland Moor, Newsome, Colne Valley (Milnsbridge), Golcar, Marsden and Linthwaite scout groups paraded to the St George’s Day Parade at Beaumont Park bandstand where district chairman Roger Daker led a short service starting with a play about St George rescuing a princess from the dragon.

Then three young leaders led the renewal of promises.

A number of young people and the District Commissioner Chris Storey were absent from proceedings as they were collecting awards including The Queens Scout Award - the highest award for young people in scouting - at the St George’s Day celebrations in Windsor.

Demonstrating their commitment to a truly youth led movement, more young leaders aged 14 to 18 got everybody - including more than 300 parents and members of the public - singing campfire songs and then The National Anthem before everybody paraded back to the park entrance; saluting at dignitaries, the Mayor of Kirklees Clr Christine Iredale and members of the district and county team.

The event was organised by Kathryn Starr of Crosland Moor scout group.