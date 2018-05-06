Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of riders of all abilities took to their bikes for the annual John Radford Memorial Bike Ride.

Scores of riders completed laps of the running track at the Princess Mary Athletics Stadium at Liversedge on Saturday.

The event is organised by Streetbikes, the Milnsbridge-based charity which encourages young people to ride and provides recycled bikes for people who cannot to buy one.

Those taking part included people with disabilities and special needs.

The event is held in memory of Meltham man John Radford, a veteran cyclist and safety campaigner who died in 2015 after sustaining serious head injuries and brain damage in a road rage incident in New Mill in 2013.

Streetbikes chief executive Gill Greaves said: “We have given out 250 John Radford medals to everyone who took part. As well as people on the track, we had a road ride and a Greenway ride.”

The memorial ride came during a busy few days for the charity. Streetbikes took a number of young riders to Doncaster last Thursday to ride their recycled bikes on part of the route of the Tour de Yorkshire. On Sunday they were in Leeds with another group of youngsters tackling another part of the tour route.

Streetbikes holds rides at the running track three times a week.

Gill said: “This is our ninth year and we just seem to get bigger and bigger every year. Even in February at half-term when it was bitterly could we had 110 people on the track.”

Streetbikes is now fundraising to acquire adapted bikes – including a quad bike and a recumbent bike – which may be suitable for severely disabled people.