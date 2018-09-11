The video will start in 8 Cancel

A car washer is set to be deported after entering the country illegally for the third time.

Armando Stevanovis was sent back to Hungary in four years ago after being jailed for possessing an imitation firearm.

But the 27-year-old continued to return to Dewsbury and said that all of his family lived in the town.

He pleaded guilty to knowingly entering the UK in breach of a deportation order when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court in custody.

Prosecutor Shamalia Qureshi said that the order was signed by the Home Secretary in August 2014 following Stevanovis' conviction for possession of an imitation firearm.

He was jailed for 18 months and in September the same year the order was enforced and he was returned to his home country.

Knowing that he was subject to this order Stevanovis, who gave his home address of Field Street in Dewsbury, illegally entered the country in 2015.

He was sent back to Hungary the same year and re-entered the UK in January 2016 before leaving voluntarily.

Then following an allegation of assault he was arrested on September 9 this year and police enquiries revealed that he was in the country illegally.

Mrs Qureshi said: “He said he entered via routes not commonly travelled to evade border control.

“The defendant, previously known as Joseph Horvath, confirmed he got the order for deportation in 2014 and it was explained to him.

“He said he had no family in Hungary and believed that he could return after two years if he got a job but the Home Office has not confirmed this.

“This is the third breach of the deportation order.”

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that his client is in a difficult position because all of his family are here.

He told magistrates: “He got the order after serving a prison sentence and accepts he came back.

“He's been working, as many Eastern Europeans do, in the car wash industry for cash-in-hand jobs.

“His reply to being charged was: 'Immigration said I'd not get charged if I came back five or six times'.

“His reading of that was he could be here and not get charged. Clearly that's wrong.”

Mr Whiteley told magistrates that Stevanovis will now be taken to a detention centre to await deportation.

He said: “In the fullness of time he will be put back on a plane.

“He is terrified of going back to prison and says that if he'd known that he wouldn't have come back here.”

Magistrates fined Stevanovis £100 and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.