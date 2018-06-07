Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kind-hearted takeaway owner was left fuming after a man he gave free fried chicken to complained about its quality, threw chilli sauce around his shop and invited him outside for a fight.

Yassein Naaim, 26, pleaded guilty at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today (Thurs) to two charges of using threatening behaviour at UK Fried Chicken on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, on March 18 and May 2.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told magistrates that Mr Raja “gave him free food when he has no money but he told him that the food is not good enough.”

He added: “Mr Raja says he told him that he will get his store closed. A member of staff told him that he was throwing chilli sauce around.”

He said during the second offence on May 2 “the defendant asked him to come outside and fight an offer which Mr Raja who was frightened, sensibly declined.”

Naaim’s third offence happened on May 6 when he stole a sandwich, crisps and wine worth £4.83 from Shell Service Station, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.

Mr Astin said he entered the shop and picked up some crisps and a bottle of wine. A member of staff thought he looked like he was not going to pay and locked the door but Naaim then ate the sandwich.

He said the defendant, who appeared via videolink from Hull Prison, had 18 convictions for 32 offences.

Duty solicitor Daniel Metcalf said: “Because of his sexuality he has had difficulties living in Ravensthorpe. He has been bullied and picked on in prison. He is clinically depressed.

“At the time of these offences his relationship had broken down. He felt quite isolated. He was drinking a lot of alcohol. He does accept that he went into Shell and consumed wine and a sandwich.”

Turning to the fried chicken offence he said: “Yes, Mr Raja is a kind guy but the defendant says it was not about the quality of the food.

“He says that Mr Raja was rude to a female and he stood up to him on her behalf and accepts that his conduct fell short of what should have been expected.”

Of his time in prison for previous undisclosed offences he said: “He has been bullied, it has been uncomfortable for him. He can’t work because he has clinical depression.”

Chairman of the bench Richard Fearnley told the defendant: “It’s about time you got yourself back on track instead of getting returned to prison.

“If you had not pleaded guilty to the theft charge you would have done six weeks in custody - as it is it will be four weeks. There will be no separate penalty for the other two offences.”

Naaim was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £150 and after coming out of prison he would need to be under supervision from the probation service for 12 months. No compensation was made payable.