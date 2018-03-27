Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man needed hospital treatment after being stabbed in the back during a night out with friends.

Police have released a CCTV image of four people they wish to speak to about the incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday, March 25, in Park Street, Brighouse .

Police said the incident happened between 2.50am and 2.55am.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police, said: “At the time of the incident, the male victim was on a night out with two female friends when he became involved in an altercation with a group of unknown males on Bethel Street, near to the Halifax Bank branch.

“The victim was then chased and stabbed in the back.

“He was hospitalised as a result of the incident.”

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Det Con Alison Mitchell on 101 quoting crime reference 13180140622. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.