Detectives are appealing for information following the theft of expensive vehicles from a car sales premises.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday July 17 at The Car Lot motor garage on Manchester Road at Thornton Lodge .

A group of masked males forced entry into the premise, causing a significant amount of damage.

The suspects stole a number of high value vehicles from the property.

Det Con Joanne Jabczynski, of Kirklees CID , said: “The victim is a hard working local business man who is well established and respected in the motor trade business.

“The impact this incident has had on him is significant - not only the high financial loss but also the impact of dealing with the aftermath caused to his daily trading as a result of the damage left behind.

“We are appealing to members of the public if they have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity between midnight and 4.30am on the day to come forward with any information to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information about this matter is asked to contact Det Con Jabczynski at Kirklees CID on 01484 436524 or call 101, quoting reference 13180550769.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.