The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who smashed into a Holme Valley war memorial – and made off.

Residents in Netherthong were left shocked at damage to a stone wall surrounding the memorial commemorating those who died serving their country.

The smash happened at the Netherthong War Memorial on Towngate, close to Netherthong Parish Church on Friday night.

Posting on the Holmfirth Community Group page on Facebook a man claimed to have seen the smash. He said the driver was a woman at the wheel of a black Mitsubishi pick-up.

He wrote: “The lady, aged 30-40 with blond hair, drove off with the front passenger wheel sparking!”

Clr Judith Roberts, a long-standing member of Holme Valley Parish Council who represents Netherthong, said: “The driver’s made an awful mess of the wall and it wants repairing as soon as possible.

“The driver has hit it with a tremendous whop! These things happen.”

The memorial is a Celtic-style cross with the sword of sacrifice super-imposed. It is inscribed with the names of those killed in both world wars and the South African War of 1899-1902.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 10.20pm on Friday, March 30 to reports of a car colliding with the memorial wall in Netherthong, Holmfirth.

“The incident happened at the junction of New Road and Towngate, where witnesses reported a black Mitsubishi pick-up colliding with the wall.

“The female driver failed to stop at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information about the collision or anyone who witnessed it, is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *2014 of March 30.”