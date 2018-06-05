Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released these CCTV photos in a bid to catch a pervert who threw a brick at two teenage girls.

Detectives in Dewsbury are hunting a man who approached two girls, aged 14 and 15, on Halifax Road, Staincliffe, on Wednesday May 16, between 3.50pm and 4.05pm.

The man made lewd comments to the girls and then when they walked away he threw a brick which was inside his jacket.

The brick hit the 14-year-old on her arm and wrist causing minor injuries.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The male is described white male, in his 30s, 5ft 8 and had a light coloured beard.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180235567 or alternatively can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.