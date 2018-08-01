Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A husband has appeared in court accused of attacking his wife.

The alleged assault took place on June 9 near to some shops in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

During a row Richard Stapleton headbutted the victim, prosecutor Natalie Chapman told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

She said that there is CCTV footage of the incident.

Stapleton, 40, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

He was told that his trial will take place at the Huddersfield court on October 22.

Deputy District Judge Moran ruled that his wife can give her evidence from behind a screen.

Stapleton was given bail conditions not to contact her or go to the home they share in West Royd Avenue, Mirfield.