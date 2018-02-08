Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to the “amazing” mum of a two-year-old girl who died after a head-on car smash.

Kate Jaworski-Green, 33, of Scissett, was driving along a country road between Huddersfield and Wakefield when her Kia Ceed was struck by a BMW 118.

Police said the smash happened in Denby Dale Road, near Blacker Hall Farm, shortly before 7am on Saturday, January 27.

The BMW was believed to be on the wrong side of the road as it overtook another vehicle.

Kate was taken to hospital but died two days later. A 23-year-old man, driving the BMW, was also seriously injured.

Kate’s death has devastated husband Chris and their two-year-old daughter Lydia, her parents and the wider community. Kate was well known for “always having a smile on her face.”

Chris described Kate as an “amazing mum” who was virtually inseparable from Lydia.

“It’s so upsetting,” he said. “I’m just struggling to work out what our lives are going to be like without her.”

St John the Evangelist Church in Upper Denby opened books of condolence and invited the community to share their memories of Kate and also bring pictures to be included. The books will be given to Lydia when she is older.

A fundraising page set up to support Lydia, set up by a friend of Kate’s Rebecca Calpin, had an initial target of £1,000. So far more than six times that amount has been raised and donations are still pouring in.

Rebecca posted: “Kate was a wonderful wife to Chris, daughter to Paul and Jill, and big sister to Chris, most of all a loving mummy to Lydia. It was obvious to all who knew Kate, Lydia was her world. And whilst family and friends begin to grieve, Lydia is trying to understand where her mummy has gone, a position a two year old should never be in.

“Any money will be greatly received by Kate’s family and they will ensure Lydia benefits directly from every penny you donate.”

Vital emergency work for notorious accident blackspot

Rebecca later updated the appeal to thank those who had donated for their generosity saying both her and the family have been “overwhelmed” by the support.

She added: “Lydia, as you have all said, is one special little girl who deserves the world. Please keep sharing the post and donating as much as you can. Thank you so, so much. You are all amazing x.”

To donate go to https:// www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lydiasmummy?utm_id=107&utm_term=g8BM6jwzg

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information should ring 101 referencing police log 387 of January 27.