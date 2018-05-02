Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who subjected his wife to two hours of violence and controlled her money was described by a judge as “chilling” in his behaviour.

Ashfaq Ali slapped, punched and kicked his young wife, strangled her and spat in her face.

Their two-year-old son witnessed some of the brutal attack at the couple’s Dewsbury home.

The victim described how when Ali went to close the blinds and lock the doors she knew that he was about to give her a beating and braced herself.

She said in a statement that she has since fled their home because she didn’t want her son to grow up with the belief that women should be subjected to violence.

Ali, 23, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Shamalia Qureshi, prosecuting, said that the victim’s ordeal at the family home in Unity Court, Westtown, in the morning of March 22.

She woke up to find Ali in a bad mood and when she went to hug him he shouted abuse at her and told her to make his breakfast and iron his clothes.

But she refused to do so because she had to feed their son and the argument continued, Ali demanding to know about a male friend she had been texting.

Mr Qureshi said: “She said she’s done nothing but respect him and the marriage.

“Then he went to lock the doors and close the blinds and she knew what was coming, that she was going to be hit.

“She sat with her arms crossed waiting on the sofa. He slapped her face and punched her neck and head.”

The Huddersfield court was told that this initial assault left Ali’s hands bleeding.

His wife got up to change their son and he spat in her face and pulled her hair.

As he went to take a shower she went around to a neighbour’s house for help but after they failed to answer their door she returned home.

The neighbour came round shortly afterwards and Ali said that what was happening was nothing to do with her.

Ali then kicked his wife in the kitchen in front of their neighbour, pushed her onto the sofa and grabbed her around her neck making it difficult for her to breathe.

The victim kicked out and when he left she was finally able to call police.

Mrs Qureshi said: “She said that the whole incident lasted for two hours but felt like forever.

“He said that if she reported what he’d done he would give false information to the police and solicitors.

“She says she won’t deal with his anymore, she’s put up with it for so long for the sake of her son.

“But she’s got to think about her child. She doesn’t want him to grow up, see this again and think that women can be treated in this way.”

The court was told that the victim has been left feeling isolated from her friends and family because of Ali’s behaviour.

Mrs Qureshi added: “He gives her £150 a month and then asks her what she’s spent it on.”

She said that his wife has now moved out of the area and taken their child with her.

Andy Day, mitigating, described his client as having “a quick temper.”

He said: “He’s very sorry for the harm that’s been caused. He has been married for almost two years and this is a situation which does take some time to develop.

“He’s a young man who has to mature into a husband and he realises that perhaps that’s something he needs to address in the future.”

District Judge Michael Fanning described the victim’s ordeal as “desperately unpleasant.”

He told Ali: “What chills me is the description of your wife seeing you lock the doors and close the blinds and crossing her hands on her knees and sitting there knowing that she was about to get a severe beating.

“Thankfully, she broke free of you and she won’t be subjected to any more controlling and cruel behaviour.

“The last thing she wants is for her child to grow up thinking this sort of violence is the norm because clearly it isn’t.”

Ali was sentenced to 18 weeks in custody, suspended for 18 months due to his guilty plea and lack of previous convictions.

He must complete 33 days of rehabilitation activities including the Better Relationships programme and 140 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Fanning banned him from contacting his ex or going to any address where she may be living or working as part of a restraining order.

Ali will have to pay £85 court costs and £115 victim surcharge.