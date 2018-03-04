Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who met by chance after a dating disaster are celebrating 60 years of married life.

Eric and Cynthia Appleyard marked their diamond wedding anniversary with a party with their three daughters, Fay, Karen and Jackie, their eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Just over 60 years ago the pair were strangers standing on opposite sides of High Street in Huddersfield town centre when they realised their dates weren’t going to show up.

Mr Appleyard, who was 22, had just bumped into his friend, Jeffrey Jackson, so the pair decided to toss a coin to decide who would ask Cynthia, 19, to go on a date to the Tudor cinema.

“I lost the toss but Jeffrey dropped the coin and went after it. While he was looking for the coin we left him.”

The pair continued dating and were later married at Huddersfield Register Office which they choose as a cheaper option as Mr Appleyard wasn’t earning much as a trainee mechanic.

He later worked at David Brown Tractors in Meltham while his wife, now 80, worked as a mender at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth, and later as a dinner lady at Honley Junior School.

The couple, who live in Honley, say the secret to a long marriage is appreciating one another – and not finding fault all the time.

“If you want to get to 60 years you have to put the work in,” says Mr Appleyard, 82.

“A lot of young ones don’t work at their marriages. You have to care for each other and show love and appreciation and not find fault at every little thing like some people do.”