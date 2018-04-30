Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver sped away from police ignoring two sets of red traffic lights in a panic because he had no insurance.

Nigel Naylor exceeded the speed limit and narrowly avoided crashing into a wall as he raced around Liversedge streets.

When has was arrested he told police: “I’ve been struggling for work and couldn’t afford insurance.”

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance and dangerous driving when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Naylor first caught the attention of police at 1.30am on March 11 as he drove along Huddersfield Road in Liversedge , prosecutor Andy Wills said.

The white Vauxhall Vivaro van was being driven at speed and, concerned about the manner of his driving, the officers indicated at Naylor to stop by illuminating their blue lights and sirens.

But the van continued at speed, turning onto Halifax Road and through a red traffic light controlling the junction.

Then Naylor turned left, reaching the junction of Bradford Road and Leeds Road and again ignoring a red light.

He reached speeds in excess of 50mph in a 30mph area as he turned onto Saxton Place.

Mr Wills told magistrates: “He mounted the kerb, narrowly avoiding a wall and stopped the vehicle.

“Police alighted and arrested him. He was interviewed and accepted that the manner of his driving was dangerous.

“He said: ‘I’ve been struggling for work and couldn’t afford insurance.’

“Naylor accepted that he saw the blue lights and drove away. He said he was driving to get away and it was stupid.”

Magistrates were told that Naylor, of Whitehall Way in Dewsbury, admitted that he drove in the manner he did because it was quiet on the roads at that time in the morning.

He added that his licence already had 15 penalty points.

Magistrates heard that Naylor had previous convictions dating back to 2001 for driving without insurance and with excess alcohol.

Naylor, who was not represented, said: “At the end of the day it was stupid. I’m guilty and sorry for what I’ve done.”

Magistrates sentenced him to eight weeks in custody suspended for a year.

He was banned from driving for a year and will have to take an extended retest before getting his licence back.

Naylor also has to pay £85 prosecution costs and £115 victim surcharge.