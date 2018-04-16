Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court over an alleged racist rant at an estate agent.

The incident is said to have taken place at Reeds Rains Estate Agents in Dewsbury on April 22 in 2016.

Perry Booth, 59, denies a charge of using racially-aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates that Booth was at the estate agents but didn’t appreciate the deal being offered to him by a member of staff.

He allegedly accused him of robbing people and shouted: “You f*****g P**i c**t, I will destroy you.”

Booth, of Widbury Hill in Ware, Hertfordshire, admits presence but totally denies using any racial slurs, his solicitor Erica Topham said.

His trial will take place at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on September 20.

This is due to his wife being a well-known solicitor in the West Yorkshire area.