A Crosland Moor man accused of driving while under the influence of cannabis denies taking the drug.

Umar Zaman, 30, was stopped by police as he drove in the Lindley area on April 22.

They pulled over his Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Baker Street and Gibson Street.

He was arrested following a swab test taken at the roadside, Kirklees magistrates were told.

A further blood test at Huddersfield Police Station allegedly showed that he had 3.5 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol (cannabis derivative) per litre of blood.

The legal limit is two microgrammes.

Zaman, of William Street, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while over the prescribed limit of a drug.

He claims that he didn’t use any cannabis that day and doesn’t know how the Class B drug got into his system.

Zaman also wishes to challenge the procedure of the blood test, namely how the samples were handled.

The police officer who carried out the initial swab test, a nurse and a forensic analyst will be called to give evidence during Zaman’s trial.

This will take place on October 19 and he was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.