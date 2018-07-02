Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“I just knew he needed help.”

The words of Luke Peacock who risked his life by jumping onto train tracks in Golcar to save the life of a suicidal man.

Hero Luke, 25, who has received a bravery award, was returning from a shopping trip in the early afternoon of June 26 when he noticed a car parked near to the railway line off Britannia Road.

Knowing the road and the area, Luke instinctively knew something wasn’t right.

When he pulled over and jumped out of his car he saw an extremely distressed man who had climbed over a high fence and was standing on the edge of a 15ft drop next to the tracks.

After speaking to the man Luke discovered he had recently lost a close friend and was in crisis.

Intent on injuring himself the man attempted to jump from the bank.

As he did so, fast-acting Luke managed to grab his arm through the fence. But the man escaped his grip and dropped down and began crawling onto the tracks.

After alerting the emergency services Luke – wearing shorts and ‘slider’ flip-flops – climbed up over the high fence.

Without regard for his own safety, Luke immediately jumped down onto the tracks and grabbed hold of the man.

Looking back Luke says he doesn’t know how he managed it but he lifted the man off the tracks and back over the fence.

“I have no idea to this day where I managed to get the strength from but I knew he needed help and I had to save him.

“He was a big guy and the fence was high but I was determined to get him to safety.

“A train had sped past us on the opposite track and I was worried another one may come and hit us. It all happened so fast.

“The police soon arrived on the scene and couldn’t praise my actions enough. I had only popped out to the shops. I had a well-earned beer when I arrived home that night!”

Luke, who works at Linthwaite firm Thornton & Ross as a process worker, was commended at a British Transport Police award ceremony in Leeds on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Allan Gregory said: “Luke is a superstar. With no regard for his own safety he jumped into action to help a complete stranger. It is without doubt that his actions were instrumental in saving the man’s life. Well done and thank you Luke.”

The annual awards seek to recognise members of the public, rail staff and police officers who have committed heroic acts or have gone ‘above and beyond.’