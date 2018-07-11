Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man swiped some underwear from a sport shop and told police: “I only nicked a pair of boxers!”

Steven Adams was caught with Asda Bags for Life stuffed with the stolen Tommy Hilfiger boxer shorts and a pair of jeans taken from Sports Direct in Dewsbury.

He set off the Railway Street store’s alarms as he left with the stolen goods at 4pm on May 6.

A member of staff ran out after the 34-year-old followed by the store manager and they chased him through Dewsbury town centre towards the bus station.

They cornered him on Vulcan Road where he threw his two large shopping bags to the ground and said: “You’ve got your stuff back now” and escaped again following a tussle.

But the shop workers continued to follow Adams while on the phone to police and he was arrested.

Adams, of St Matthew’s Centre in Cemetery Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, told the officers: “I only nicked a pair of boxers” and then refused to comment further in his interview.

Just a month previously he was handed a 12-week suspended jail term for two offences of shop theft.

He pleaded guilty to the new offence when he appeared at the Huddersfield court.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard explained that he was given drug rehabilitation as part of the suspended sentence order and was progressing well in addressing his underlying drug issue.

He said: “It would be a travesty if this young man went to custody.

“He’s trying to do something right, it makes a change and it’s nice to say so.”

Magistrates increased Adams’ suspended jail term by three months as punishment.

He was fined £40 and will have to pay £50 prosecution costs plus £30 victim surcharge.