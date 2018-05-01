Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man banned from contacting his ex texted her to say that he was going to end his own life.

Robert Wozinal faces trial over allegations of assault and criminal damage which he denies.

As part of his bail conditions he was excluded from communicating with her or entering Lowerhouses.

The 30-year-old was arrested on Sunday after ignoring these conditions and pleaded guilty to this when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said that police arrested him from the Cambridge Lodge Hotel at 1.30am.

He explained that his former partner had called them after receiving a text from him.

Mr Bozman said: “He said he was intending to end it all. She had concerns and various attempts were made through the evening to track him down.”

Mark Mangano, mitigating, explained that it was his client’s birthday that night and he had been drinking.

He said: “He was depressed about the state of his long-term relationship with the victim and the fact that he’s not been able to see his two children since the incident.

“She was concerned that he might do something stupid to himself and has quite rightly called police.”

Magistrates released Wozinal, currently of no fixed address, on the same bail conditions as previously.

His trial will be held at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on June 8.