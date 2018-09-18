Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has denied murdering his brother in a knife and baseball attack in Batley.

Ibrahim Mahetar made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court today in relation to the death of his younger brother, Naseer Mahetar.

The court heard the 31-year-old was struck with a baseball bat and stabbed in the heart in the back yard of a house in Town Street at around 10pm on Friday August 31.

The 35-year-old defendant spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality and to enter his pleas during the short hearing.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged assault relates to the deceased's wife Asma Dajit. Kirklees Magistrates' Court previously heard she suffered a fracture as she tried to prevent the continued attack on her husband.

A trial was listed for February 18.

The defendant, of School Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, was remanded in custody in the meantime.