A Huddersfield takeaway given a zero rating for food hygiene has been re-assessed and awarded a rating of three.

Ideal Sweets & Bakers, of Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge, received the lowest possible rating following the initial inspection by the Food Standards Agency, but has turned things around to gain the rating of three out of a possible five.

The original inspection said major improvements were needed in food handling and storage and the system of checks in place to ensure food sold or served was safe to eat.

It said improvement was necessary in terms of the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building, which covers issues such as ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to ensure good food hygiene.

Owner Manzoor Hussain, who has had the business for five years, works with chef Abdul Razzaq at the business, said he had taken steps to impove standards at the takeaway.

Mr Hussain, who had experience of working in a takeaway before setting up the business, said he had now received training and gained qualifications in food hygiene practice following the first inspection. Training covered cooking, food handling and storage and keeping items at the correct temperature.

Ideal Sweets & Bakers serves takeaway items including curries, pizzas, burgers, and kebabs as well as a selection of Asian sweets. It also has a delivery service.