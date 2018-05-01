Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unlicensed driver has been jailed after a high-speed police chase.

Provisional licence holder Francis Barrett bought a Vauxhall Corsa several days before taking his driving test and “panicked” when police caught him driving it, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 27-year-old, whose girlfriend was in the passenger seat screaming at him to stop, overtook a vehicle on the wrong side of the road, ran red lights and reached speeds of 90mph in 30mph zones in a attempt to evade police.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said that at around 9.45pm on March 12 a police officer noticed that Barrett seemed to swerve just before a roundabout in Brighouse so pulled him over.

When the officer got out of his car and spoke to Barrett he sped off along Garden Road and Halifax Road. He drove at 55mph in a 20mph zone and 70mph in a 50mph zone.

The chase carried on to Ainley Top and the A640 New Hey Road where they were doing 60mph in a 40mph zone and then Bolster Moor Road and Golcar where they were doing speeds of 50mph with cars parked on either side of the roads.

At this point, the officer had a problem with his car and had to get a colleague to finish the job.

CCTV footage was played in court showing Barrett driving away from the second officer at speeds of upwards of 50mph in residential areas - sometimes 90mph in 30mph zones - and driving the wrong way on a one way street.

The chase came to an end when Barrett crashed the car into bollards and another police vehicle, which had also joined the chase, blocked his escape.

He was arrested and described himself as an “idiot” to drive the car.

Barrett, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Rachel Smith, mitigating, said her client, who suffers from anxiety and depression, said he “simply panicked” and made a “split second decision.”

But Judge Penelope Belcher told him: “Obviously you should have waited until you passed your driving test. You could have stopped at any time during that appalling driving.”

Jailing him for eight months, the judge said: “Your girlfriend who was in the car was screaming at you to stop. I am not surprised - she must have been terrified.

“You put yourself at risk, you put her at risk and you put pedestrians and other road users at risk.

“It is sheer luck you did not hit anybody.”

Barrett’s girlfriend, who was sitting in the public gallery, let out a sigh and started to cry.

Barrett, of New Hey Road in Rastrick, appeared to ask the dock officer if he could speak to her, but he was led down and gave her a wave instead.