The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 is not a usual spot for a dog walk but one idiotic man stunned police by doing just that.

West Yorkshire Police motorway cops spotted a dog walker taking his dog for a stroll along the hard shoulder of the motorway, westbound between junctions 25 and 24 a couple of days ago.

PC Martin Willis, of West Yorkshire Police , posted a video of the bizarre incident on his twitter page @WYP_PCWILLIS.

He wrote: “It is illegal and dangerous for pedestrians to venture onto the motorway and it is really NOT the place to take your dog for a walk!! #M62 #dangerous.

He added: “It’s amazing the number of people that don’t actually realise pedestrians aren’t allowed on the motorway.”

The video shows the matrix signs had been lowered to 50mph on the approach to the dog walker, then we see an officer step out of his vehicle and stride over to the dog walker - who bizarrely appears to give police a wave before putting his head down and walking ahead as an officer approaches.

PC Willis added that no arrests were made on this occasion, saying they offered “strong words of advice and both owner and dog removed from the motorway.”