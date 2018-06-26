Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrested man badly damaged a police vehicle and threatened to run officers over in a 16 seater minibus after harassing an elderly woman on a Holme Valley street.

Dale Pearson was arrested after the pensioner complained about his strange behaviour.

A serious of bizarre events followed in New Mill where the 29-year-old head-butted a police car and hurled racist abuse at one of the officers called to arrest him.

He pleaded guilty to offences of criminal damage, racially-aggravated disorderly behaviour, disorderly behaviour and resisting police constables in the execution of their duty when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that police were called to Rock Cottages on March 8.

He told magistrates: “One elderly resident in the area said that the defendant had gone to her home and demanded the car keys for the vehicle parked outside.

“She refused and shut the door on him but he stayed hanging around the area.”

The officers arrived and found Pearson, of Oak Tree Terrace in Fenay Bridge , who appeared drunk and not making much sense.

He was placed in the back of a police vehicle where his demeanour suddenly changed, magistrates were told.

Pearson started kicking out at and head-butting the Peugeot vehicle with such force that the top half of the door came away from the rest of the vehicle.

He was removed from the police car but continued with his violent and abusive behaviour, calling a female police officer a “fat s***g” and a “dirty b***h.”

Mr Wills said: “He then turned his attention towards a male police officer and said: ‘You P**i b*****d, go back to your own country’.

“As a result he was arrested for this but continued to be abusive, threatening to the officers that they would be run over by a 16 seater minibus.

“He threatened to spit at the officers and continued to be racist towards the police officer.”

Magistrates were told that it would cost an estimated £500 for the vehicle, belonging to West Yorkshire Police, to be resprayed.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, explained that Pearson had been before the courts for many years as a youth and now as an adult, but it was the first time that he had been accused of a racially-aggravated offence.

He told magistrates: “He can’t really remember the incident. He’s got relatives who are Asian and says it’s not something he would have said had he been sober.

“He is really apologetic for the words used on this occasion. The officer was simply carrying out his employment and it’s not acceptable for someone like Mr Pearson to abuse him racially.”

Magistrates sentenced Pearson to a community order for 12 months with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and six months of alcohol treatment.

He will have to pay £300 compensation to the police force for the damage caused.