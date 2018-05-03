Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who claims she was falsely accused of dropping a cigarette butt says she cannot afford to pay the £75 fine issued by a litter patroller.

Suzanne Wilton, 48, was with her two grown-up children outside Huddersfield railway station when they were approached by two officers working for private firm Kingdom.

The single mum says she had placed the cig butt into an empty coffee cup which was then placed into a rubbish bin.

Suzanne, from Marsh, said she felt humiliated as passersby stopped to watch what was happening.

She said: “I was so intimidated and compliant.

“I asked where the butt was and went to pick it up before it hit me that I had put it in my coffee cup. I protested my innocence at the time but the officer overrode me.”

Suzanne, who is a graduate and is currently looking for work, said: “I want to see the evidence that I threw the butt on the floor. I am being falsely accused.”

She has emailed a complaint to Kirklees Council’s environmental crime department.

In response, a council officer told her via email that the fixed penalty noticed issued to her on April 21 had been reviewed and was issued correctly.

The officer said: “We have a zero tolerance approach towards those people who commit littering offences.

“Our officers patrol public places in areas where littering is prevalent and are instructed to issue a fixed penalty notice once they have witnessed a littering act.

“They have no discretion in this matter and are working to our directions.”

The officer said it was possible to request more time to pay the £75, adding: “If you wish to contest the littering offence please call the number above and preparations for the summons can begin.”

Suzanne has asked the council to provide video evidence from the officer’s bodyworn camera but has been told this will only be provided if the matter reaches court.

She is vowing to fight on and is refusing to pay.

“If Kirklees/Kingdom will not provide evidence to convince me I committed this ‘offence’ then I will see them in court,” she said.

“I cannot and will not pay a fine for something I did not do.”