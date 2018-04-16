Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman bombarded her estranged husband with threatening texts and phone calls when he refused to hand over her £25,000 share of their savings.

Karen Lynch repeatedly claimed she was going to get police to arrest Michael Lynch and even contacted his workplace making accusations about him.

She threatened to make a false sexual assault claim against him and to make his life hell if he failed to meet her demands.

The 50-year-old, of Kennedy Avenue in Fixby, said she was upset after discovering that Mr Lynch had withdrawn a substantial sum from their joint savings account a week before leaving her.

She pleaded guilty to assault and an offence under the Malicious Communications Act of sending texts, phone calls and voicemails conveying a threat.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the couple had been married for 20 years and had two children together.

Their relationship came to an end in July 2016 and they were going through divorce proceedings at the time of Lynch’s offending between November 3 and December 13 last year.

Mr Wills said: “The victim had a savings account with a substantial sum of money and she believed that she was entitled to that money and wanted £25,000 from him.

“This seems to be behind her aggression towards him and her inability to leave him alone.

“She sent verbally abusive text messages and made numerous phone calls to him, his family and friends.”

In a 7.30am phone call on November 4 Lynch demanded half of her estranged husband’s savings.

Mr Wills said: “She said she knew where he lived and would send police to come and arrest him.

“He said she told him that he had until 12pm to give her the money otherwise he’d be arrested.

“Mr Lynch said: ‘She said she had police ready and waiting to take me away. She then took photos of my vehicle registration and said that this had been passed onto police.’”

Following further demands for cash Mr Lynch, of Oakes, blocked his ex’s mobile number but she then used her son’s mobile phone to contact him.

She also rang his parents, demanding money and accusing him of being a bad person.

During a confrontation at her home Lynch then marched towards him and slapped him twice in the face.

In further communications she demanded that Mr Lynch paid for her solicitor’s fees and on November 8 left him a voicemail message stating: “You’ve bled me dry, you b*****d. I’m going to take you to the cleaners.

“You know what I’ll do. I’m going to get police involved and you’d better watch your back.”

In another voicemail message Lynch labelled her ex “a piece of scum” and she went around to his house, refusing to leave and threatening to tell the whole street about their business.

Magistrates were told that in a further phone call she threatened: “I’ll bleed you dry. I’ll whoop your a*** in court.”

Lynch also claimed she’d been treated in A&E due to the “psychological effect you’re having on me” and told him: “I’ll have you charged with serious stuff.

“I’m prepared to call it off if you give me the money, otherwise you can go through hell.”

Lynch made threats to report him for “forcing me to have sex against my will” but this claim was completely untrue, magistrates were told.

During another occasion she contacted his line manager in a bid to discredit him.

Mr Wills said: “He said he’s struggling to focus on his daily business. He’s emotionally drained and having problems sleeping.

“It’s causing him upset and he’s broken down in front of his family, friends and colleagues.

“He’s constantly on edge and concerned about the welfare of his children.

“His estranged wife has harassed him, his family and friends with her persistent phone calls, threats and false accusations.”

Fazaila Kauser, mitigating, explained that her client’s ill mother had gone to live at the family home and her ex said that he couldn’t cope with this.

She said: “She was upset that he was walking away from her and her anxiety was exacerbated.

“Then at some point the savings were transferred by the complainant into his account.

“She was on benefits, struggling and had asked him about the savings on a number of occasions.

“She said she wanted her half, he was not prepared to give this and she became upset.”

Magistrates made a two-year restraining order banning Lynch from contacting her ex or going to his home.

They ordered her to complete a nine month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

She must pay £100 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.