A relative of a ‘brute of a foreman’ at the centre of a mill disaster 200 years ago still lives in Huddersfield ... and is amazed to discover his ancestor’s infamy.

Roy Plum, 62, of Salendine Nook, has been aiming to research his family tree for years but was beaten to it by local historian Richard Heath who has researched the catastrophic fire at Atkinson’s Mill in Colnebridge 200 years ago which claimed the lives of 17 girls.

According to Richard, the ‘villain of the piece’ turned out to be 40-year-old James Sugden who was one of two foremen on duty that fateful night on February 13, 1818 and survived along with his young son who was working there.

Roy, who runs his own creative video company called Achievement TV, said: “Sugden was my great great great great great grandfather and if his son had not survived then I would not be here either. Richard has kind of built me a time machine with his research but now I’m sitting in it I’m not liking what I’m seeing.”

Sugden ordered 10-year-old Jim Thornton to go downstairs to the card room to fetch some cotton fibre but was given a candle instead of a glass lamp with a protected flame. The candle flame brushed some loose cotton which ignited instantaneously.

On the floor directly above, 11-year-old Sarah Moody was kneeling down cleaning the machinery along with a workmate when she spotted the red glow through a slit between the wooden beams of the mill floor.

Alerting her friend, the two of them ran to Sugden and informed him that a fire had broken out in the floor below. Sugden, according to Richard Heath “apparently a brute of a fellow” ordered them both back to work. Sarah refused and managed to escape from the mill. Her mate, fearful of Sugden’s wrath, returned to the machinery and was never seen again.

Sugden, on descending to the lower floor, came across his worst nightmare – the mill was going up in flames on his watch. At that moment he dashed up the steps and alerted the others; chiefly Smith. Within a short space of time Sugden and Smith were driven back by the heat and flames and forced to abandon their futile attempts to save the building.

Roy will be at a special memorial service at Kirkheaton Parish Church today (Saturday) at 11am.

He said: “Most people researching their family trees are frightened of finding a skeleton or two in the wardrobe. Seems they are just pouring out for me with this revelation. It makes me wonder what else is lurking in my family history.”

But he does add that perhaps Sugden was made into a scapegoat after the disaster as this is around the time of the Luddite rising and just five years before Huddersfield mill owner William Horsfall was killed by Luddites at Crosland Moor and Thomas Atkinson was also reputed to be a target.

Roy said: “Atkinson decides to try cotton spinning alongside a woollen mill already run by his father. There are regulations in place to stop children being employed in cotton mills. They do not apply to woollen mills. Young Thomas Atkinson flouts the regulations.”

Roy suggests that a plan was hatched to blame Sugden for fear of a violent uprising in the aftermath of the tragedy.

He said the inquiry was carried out the next day to nip anything in the bud with no questions asked about the legality of Atkinson employing children in a cotton mill. The reports instead focussed on the boy with the candle and the foreman.

Roy is now doing research and discovered that most of his ancestors were blacksmiths, coal miners or farmers who ended up all over the world from Jamaica to Canada and Virginia in the USA.

To put the fire in more historical context Huddersfield Narrow Canal had opened seven years earlier in 1811 and the Napoleonic Wars had finished in 1815.