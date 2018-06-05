Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hurled racist abuse at a group of youths then yelled at police: “I’m f*****g English.”

Paul Shires was arrested following the row at Dewsbury Bus Station on May 4.

A security guard called police after hearing the 46-year-old call the Asian males ‘P***s’ and shout: “This is England, f**k the lot of you. I’m British, f**k the lot of you.”

He pleaded guilty to a racially-aggravated offence of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing of another likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Charles MacRae, prosecuting, said that the bus station security guard was working when he saw Shires approach the group of five or six youths and shout abuse at them.

He called police who one-and-half hours later saw a man matching his description getting into a taxi outside The Wellington pub in Dewsbury town centre.

Mr MacRae said: “They asked him about what he said at the bus station, he became abusive and they asked for assistance.

“He was handcuffed and taken to the ground and he was saying: I’m f*****g English, f****g P***i b*****s’.

“The defendant was very aggressive and said:’I’m an Englishman living in England’. He shouted this a few times.”

Shires ended up on the ground again, telling more expletives and was taken into custody.

He told police that he had just returned from a holiday in Amsterdam and was on his way home when he saw the youths at the bus station.

Shires, of Lodge Farm Close in Thornhill, claimed that they bumped shoulders with him and called him ‘white trash’.

He said he’d drunk a couple of beers on the train home from the airport and admitted shouting at the group although he couldn’t recall exactly what he said.

Sam Jackson, mitigating, said: “He’d returned from holiday and was in high spirits. He became involved in a short verbal argument with the Asian males at the bus station. That made him angry and caused him to use language he would not normally use.”

Deputy District Judge Michael Hopkinson said that while he accepted the incident may have been out of character for Shires, “whatever the abuse you received you certainly had no business behaving in that way.”

He fined him £300 and told him to pay £85 prosecution costs plus £30 victim surcharge.