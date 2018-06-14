Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A businessman is facing the loss of his livelihood after his handmade furniture company’s takings nose-dived when roadworks began.

Keith Pearson is on the verge of closing Lockwood store Classic Interiors which has been badly hit by gas-pipe laying on Albert Street and Bridge Street.

Mr Pearson, who makes much of his stock by hand, has been offered £900 compensation by Northern Gas Networks (NGN) for his losses to date – but he believes that sum falls well short.

“I have been doing this for 17 years but I am going to have to close down,” he said.

“My solicitor is fighting for better compensation because they are putting me out of business. It’s finished – I can’t come back. The business will close and Huddersfield will lose a craftsman.”

His partner Lynn Hanks said the last few months had been “absolutely dreadful” as custom collapsed.

“Nobody is coming in. The offer of £900 compensation is an insult and not acceptable. Days and days go by without anyone coming in. Albert Street is deserted.”

Mr Pearson, 69, said drivers were avoiding Lockwood because of various roadworks including on Albert Street which is currently blocked by gas work excavations outside KD Decoratives.

In the last six weeks Mr Pearson said he had no sales for three weeks and then took just £195, £200 and £200 in the other three weeks.

“I am 70 on Saturday and this is my pension pot. What I have had to do to survive is advertise a 50% off sale – and I am losing money.

“Before the recession I had four shops, now I just have this one. I have been here 17 years and I have done okay up to now. It’s really upsetting.

“I understand they have a job to do but they finish at 3pm and don’t work on Sundays. They could have built a bridge in the time it’s taken them.”

Other traders on Albert Street have also reported losing money.

Clint Whitwam, owner of Albert Street Motors, normally sells up to 20 cars a month but sold none in March and April and only three in May. He’s sold none so far in June.

“I’m doing nothing,” he said. “People don’t want to come on this road; even delivery staff don’t want to come. We are genuinely struggling and that is an understatement.

Gasworks set to make it a summer of misery for Huddersfield drivers

“This road is normally bumper to bumper with traffic. Customers ring to say they are on their way but ring back to say the traffic in Huddersfield is blocked solid.”

A spokesman for NGN said compensation for businesses affected was worked out by checking takings and profits over two years and comparing figures before and after roadworks started.

The spokesman said works in Lockwood were due to be completed by the end of September. The Albert Street works are due to finish on July 13.

Chris Nevison, business operations lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “The £1million major project in the Lockwood area involves replacing more than 3,500m of existing metal gas pipes with more durable plastic ones.

“The project has been carried out in three phases to ensure the works are completed as quickly and safely as possible. However, there will inevitably be some disruption so we have therefore tried to provide as many updates to local residents and businesses as possible through local media, our website and social media.

“We have a great deal of sympathy for any business who has been affected by the works but hope that they appreciate that by replacing the gas mains it will ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers and businesses in the area for years to come.

“Businesses wishing to make a claim for loss of business, or who would to find out more about making a claim, can do by calling our Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 (option 3).”