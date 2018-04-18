Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief took hundreds of pounds worth of coffee and other items when he targeted Huddersfield shops, a court heard.

Daniel Amey, of Swan Court in Lockwood, admitted stealing from three shops and asked Kirklees magistrates to take a further four thefts into consideration.

On February 6 he stole eight large jars of Nescafe coffee, two smaller jars of the same brand and a chocolate bar from Bargain Booze in Milnsbridge.

Then on March 27 he took £87 worth of coffee from Lockwood Road Service Station and this was followed four days later by a theft from Marsh Co-op.

Other goods taken by the 34-year-old included meat and a total of £458 worth of items were not recovered by the shops.

Amey has over 100 offences to his name, many of which were committed to fund his heroin addiction.

A court hearing last month was told that he has replaced this with methadone.

He now takes medication to treat the pyschosis he suffers as a result of years of drug abuse.

Magistrates handed Amey six months of drug rehabilitation and 10 days of rehabilitation activities as a direct alternative to custody.

No order was made for costs but magistrates told him that he will have to pay the full amount of compensation owed to the shops he stole from, which will be taken directly out of his benefits.

Amey thanked magistrates and told them: “I’m just glad you’re giving me a chance.”