A woman grabbed a knife and threatened: “I'm going to stab the b***h” when she was disturbed by an attempted break in at her home.

Victoria Evans was terrified after being woken up by the sound of her window smashing in the early hours of the warning.

Police arrived to find the 41-year-old brandishing a large kitchen knife, which she dropped after they threatened to Taser her.

Evans pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court.

She contacted police herself during the 2am incident at her home in Barrington Parade, Cleckheaton , on July 23.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “She called police saying that someone was at her door and she had a knife and was going to stab somebody.

“As a result the officers attended at her address and she made threats to them: 'I'll go down and stab the b***h – I'm going to stab the b***h'.”

“The officers warned her that they were Taser trained and produced it and at that point she dropped the knife onto the floor and was arrested.”

Evans admitted that she went outside while carrying the knife but claimed that she only intended to scare the intruders.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that earlier in the evening his client had attended at a friend's house.

While she was there another woman became upset about her missing handbag and mobile phone and Evans tried to intervene to help a friend involved in the row.

This woman became very abusive and aggressive towards Evans and she decided to remove herself from the situation and go home, Mr Arif said.

He told magistrates: “At around 2am she heard banging on her door and noticed a ladder in her garden which somebody had used to climb up and then try and force themselves into the house and smash a window.

“She's petrified about what's happening, she hears a commotion and shouting outside and then a smashed window.

“She phones police and tells them that there are people outside and that she has a knife.”

Magistrates were told that Evans shouted to the intruders that she had called police but they had fled by the time police arrived and found her standing on her doorstep with the knife.

Mr Arif added: “She's aware that this is a very serious offence but it's out of character and there's no history of violence on her record.

“I'm quite confident that had the people not gone to her address on the day she wouldn't be sat here."

Magistrates sentenced Evans to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for a year.

She will have to complete 10 rehabilitation activity days as part of a community order and the knife will be forfeited and destroyed.

She must pay £85 court costs and £115 victim surcharge.