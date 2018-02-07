Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former solicitor at the heart of a bizarre stand-off over an unpaid restaurant bill has given his side of the story.

Rodger Darrel Mernagh, of Huddersfield, left behind his name and address after complaining about his food following a meal with his young sons at Thai Sawaddee in Brighouse on January 26.

He told staff he was unhappy with portion sizes and refused to pay for a starter and some drinks. His scribbled note read: “I am not paying £1.30 for small can of coke, £5 for chicken wings.”

When proprietor Supamas Mongkol threatened to call the police, Mr Mernagh, who is the son of Clr John Mernagh, the last Mayor of Huddersfield, walked out.

Stunned fellow diners heard him say: “See you in court, if you can afford to take me there!”

Mr Mernagh, 64, who was previously a solicitor in Huddersfield, contacted the Examiner to say he would be prepared to pay some of his outstanding bill, totalling £35.60.

But he was at pains to stress that leaving the restaurant without paying did not make him a criminal.

“I have committed no criminal offence,” he said. “It is a civil matter. It was the threat of the police as to why she did not get paid.

“That was the red rag. I didn’t want to engage with her any further and I left. I walked out. I wasn’t even aware that she had followed us out.

“One of my sons said she told us to f*** off. As far as I am concerned that is the final straw.”

Mr Mernagh said he had initially offered positive feedback about the restaurant, suggesting that it carry signs advising patrons that they could bring their own alcohol.

But when he raised the issue of his food, which he felt was over-priced for the portions he received, the owner over-reacted.

“Her reply astonished me. She said: ‘You have to pay for the whole meal or I will call the police.’

“The price of the drinks was not listed. It wasn’t even a full-size Coke.

“I calmly wrote out my full name and address and my complaint.

“I should have paid and would have done if she had knocked a fiver off but she threatened me with the police. She didn’t show willing. Her reaction was ridiculous.”

Mr Mernagh said Ms Mongkol has the option of writing to him for the money he owed, or she could sue him.

“I am learned in the law. It is not a criminal action as long as long as you leave your name and address and you have a genuine dispute. I did go back to the restaurant but it was closed. The matter is ended.”

Mr Mernagh previously practised as RD Mernagh from premises at Lion Chambers in John William Street.

His business was shut after intervention by industry watchdogs. He was found guilty of failing to provide adequate office supervision and using inaccurate publicity and ordered to pay a £2,000 fine at a tribunal in London.

He was declared bankrupt at Huddersfield County Court in 1994.