Police have issued an appeal for help finding 21-year-old Leon Smith tonight - but the missing man appears to have joined in the Facebook comments himself.

Police posted on Facebook at 4.30pm they were concerned about Mr Smith - however he appears to have been replying to the post to say: "I'm not missing, I'm wanted."

The force's Facebook post reads: "Police are concerned for 21 year old Leon Smith, who has been reported missing from the Wheatley area of Halifax.

"Leon is described as a white male, medium build, blonde hair, and last seen wearing a black tracksuit, blue t-shirt and black trainers.

"Anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of Leon are asked to call 999 quoting log 583 20th May 2018."

After the post appeared, a profile with the name Leon Smith joined in the comments, saying: "Am not missing I'm wanted. Don't even know (why) must be serious.

"They go on like there worried bout my safety all they wanna do is arrest me n throw me in jail.

"Yeah they been bare places for me, I'm just keeping it on low-key hahaha.

"Come do ya job."

Annemarie Farrar commented: "no wat first ya mom an sis on jezza now ur wanted give ya head a wobble leon embarrassed for ya"

Leon Smith replied: "Don't have nowt to do with them."

Mick Wilky posted: "If they no u on here they will track u phone or if u on someone house internet they will track IP address pal watch what u doing."

And Leon replied: "Yhyh gonna log off now for abit."

Police confirmed they wanted to speak to Mr Smith in relation to an offence, however he had been reported missing and their main concern was that at the moment.

They could not confirm the nature of the offence.