Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man caught hiding in some bushes with a knife outside his Birkby home said he was frightened of everyone.

Ahmed Khan claimed he ran out of his home with the potato peeler following a row with his brother while he was cooking.

But he was witnessed acting suspiciously and told police that everybody scared him.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told the court that police were called to Norwood Road on June 14.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

She said: “Police received a 999 call because a witness had seen a male with a knife.

“They arrived and another person there said there was a man hiding in the bushes looking suspicious.”

The officers found Khan, searched him and found a small knife in his pocket.

He explained that it was a potato peeler belonging to his mum.

Mrs Jones said: “He said he was scared of everyone. He grabbed the knife and went down the road but said that he would never use it on anybody.”

“The concern is what he said in interview about having it because he was scared.”

Magistrates were told that Khan, of Heathdale Avenue, had been assaulted previously in his neighbourhood but claimed he didn’t always carry a knife with him.

“He didn’t intend to harm anyone at all but he knew he’d done wrong."

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, said his client told him that he had been at home cooking when he had an argument with his brother.

He then ran out of the house with the knife and a neighbour saw him.

Mr Sampson said: “The defendant spoke to police and said he thought it was legal to carry knives where the blade is under three inches anyway.

“He was cooking at the time, had an argument with his brother and ran out of the house.

“He didn’t intend to harm anyone at all but he knew he’d done wrong.

“I’m satisfied that it was a one-off and he’s not the sort of person who will go out carrying knives.”

Magistrates told Khan that they had seriously considered sending him to prison but were prepared to suspend the sentence.

Chairman of the bench Wayne Perriman told him: “You’ve heard publicity about people carrying knives.

“They will start out innocently until somebody gets stabbed.

“Knives are totally unacceptable in the community and it’s a very serious offence.”

Khan was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody suspended for a year.

He will have to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The knife will be forfeited and destroyed.

Mr Perriman warned him: “Stay away from anything to do with knives.”