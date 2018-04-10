Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was arrested after phoning a woman he was banned from contacting.

Police had charged Michael Coleman with harassment and bailed him with strict conditions.

These included a ban on contacting her, attending at her home and posting any comments about her on the Cleckheaton Matters Facebook page.

But he ignored this in the early hours of April 1 when he repeatedly called her, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told the court that she received a phone call from a withheld number shortly after 3am.

Coleman told her: “Come and see me, I’m waiting for you.”

The victim immediately ended the call and called police, Mr Wills said.

He told magistrates that she received a total of nine calls from Coleman, all from a withheld number.

Mr Wills added that as far as she was concerned they were not in a relationship, although the 48-year-old thought otherwise.

Coleman, who appeared in custody, pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that the victim had initially contacted his client in a distressed state and he then called her and told her to go and see him.

He told magistrates: “He’ll have to ignore her no matter what the circumstances.

“I’ve explained to him that he’s on the end of a chain and he has to ignore it if it’s yanked no matter what.

“He’s had some time now to reflect on this during his time in custody.”

Magistrates released Coleman, of Turnsteads Avenue in Cleckheaton but warned him that he faces jail if he breaches his bail conditions again.

He denies harassment and his trial will take place at the Huddersfield court on April 24.