This incredible video footage captures the amazing work by Highways England staff and police to free M62 traffic trapped in blizzards and snow drifts.

Eastbound traffic on the motorway ground to a halt as the snow conditions caused by Beast from the East and Storm Emma became too severe for driving and the motorway was closed heading over the Pennines towards Huddersfield.

Images show huge queues of traffic - mainly HGVs and trucks - stranded on the carriageway between junction 21 at Milnrow and junction 24 at Ainley Top .

The video captures the work of police and Highways Agency staff trying to get the lorries and other vehicles freed.

It was taken by motorist Steven Williams as he approached the Milnrow junction.

There are still huge delays on the motorway with Eastbound remaining closed and some issues on the westbound carriageway due to the severe weather.

Some motorists reported being trapped on the motorway for more than seven hours with tailbacks for more than 10 miles.

Earlier today a Highways England 4x4 vehicle became a victim of the Beast from the East after it set ablaze while attempting to help tackle the snow on the motorway.

Highways England has confirmed its officers were not injured in the nasty fire which completely destroyed the vehicle.

Earlier this afternoon North West Motorway Police said the highest point of the motorway between Manchester and Huddersfield is being tackled by ploughs.

In a statement, they said: “Our patrols in 4x4s are working with Highways England patrols and contractors with snow ploughs on the M62 J21 to J22 eastbound, which is currently stopped due to the weather conditions.

“There is currently eight miles of tailbacks so we would advise drivers to avoid this area and not travel unless absolutely essential.”