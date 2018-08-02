The video will start in 8 Cancel

An incredible video showing a flaming trail of fuel leading to a burning tractor in Wakefield Road has been released.

The video, shot by Orlando Gubbini of Orlando's Italian Restaurant, captured the devastating moment a tractor filled with hundreds of litres of fuel ignited near Grange Moor roundabout .

A crew from Huddersfield Fire Station battled to stop the fire spreading as it threatened to set alight some trees and a fence close to the A642 Wakefield Road.

They were called at 12.25pm and spent one hour extinguishing the blaze.

Orlando's wife, Caroline Gubbini, described the shocking scene, which happened just yards from their restaurant.

She said: "Tyres were exploding and all the acrid black smoke smelt terrible. It was awful.

"We had only been at the restaurant for 10 minutes and we had opened all the windows to let some air in. Then this happened and it was like, 'quick shut them'."

The farmer driving the tractor said he had just come out of a field when smoke started to appear from underneath the vehicle. Before he knew what was happening the whole tractor was engulfed by flames.

Wakefield Road was closed before firefighters spent one hour extinguishing the blaze.

The tractor was entirely gutted by the fire and was removed by a recovery vehicle later the same day.

Police reopened the main road at 3.30pm.