Don’t put the sun cream and sun hat away just yet - an Indian summer could be on the cards.

Yes we have been hit by some soggy and wet weather over the last week or so but don’t forget the incredibly hot and sunny summer that we have just had.

And the warm weather is set to return - with predictions that it could last until November.

Although your Bank Holiday will have been a combination of washout rain and cloud cover, dry and warm weather is back on the cards.

The Met Office says that Tuesday onwards will be dry with highs of up to 19c but by Sunday that will reach 21c.

Despite the fact there will be some showers The Weather Channe l is predicting that this warm weather will remain and it will stay at about 19c until mid September.

Others are also predicting temperatures could be two degrees higher than normal for the whole of September and October.

The Met Office forecast for the next 30 days says: “Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall.

“It may become very warm for a time and with the warmer conditions spreading north and west with time.”

Forecaster Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook has added: “September looks like being a continuation of summer.

“30C highs are expected, given computer model forecasts, the Met Office long-range forecast and the large reservoir of heat still over the continent.”

Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens also confirmed the news that summer is set to return, tweeting: “There is strong signal developing for another spell of prolonged and settled to arrive towards the end of August into early September.

“Not as hot by any means as the summer but very pleasant with some chilly nights.”