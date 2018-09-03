Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A loving mother has told of the dreadful moment she found her adorable little son cold and unresponsive.

Yaseen Mota was resting upstairs after his mum, Samim, had taken him to see his GP on the morning of 27 December, 2017, who had diagnosed a mild chest infection and prescribed antibiotics. He had been a bit 'snuffly' the day before.

An inquest at Bradford Coroner's Court heard a statement read out on her behalf which told how she kept checking on him every 15-20 minutes.

However, when she went to check on him at 5pm she found him looking "different".

She became hysterical and began screaming for her husband, Ismail. He went round to a neighbour's house and CPR began on the three-year-old.

Multiple ambulance crews then arrived at Woodfield Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley , and he was given six shots of adrenaline by the time he reached Leeds General Infirmary where a resuscitation team was ready and waiting. Sadly, their efforts were in vain and he was pronounced dead at 6.31pm.

Consultant pathologist Kerry Turner said the cause of death was sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC).

The term is used to describe the sudden death of a child, aged over 12 months, which remains unexplained, even after a thorough investigation and postmortem.

Ms Turner said the boy had symptoms of swine flu when he visited the doctor — but no signs of the virus were found at the postmortem.

In other words, although the swine flu virus was present it didn't lead to the boy's death.

Mrs Mota, a mother-of-three, who didn't attend the inquest along with the rest of her family, said: "Yaseen was a fantastic son and I couldn't wish for anything else.

"He was so happy and friendly and had a brilliant personality. He always had a smile on his face and would always make me happy. He was very gentle and kind and would not hurt a fly.

"He was intelligent and got on so well with his cousins. He was popular at nursery and got lots of Christmas cards. He enjoyed playing and his favourite was the fire engine and he loved watching Fireman Sam.

"We recently went to Blackpool to see the seaside and had a fantastic holiday. I can't believe that this has happened and it is a tragic incident which has had a traumatic effect on the family. I will always remember Yaseen as my shining star, my lovely little boy full of happiness."

Asst Coroner Oliver Longstaff said what had happened was "every parent's worst nightmare. There was not an iota of concern about what the family were doing. He was a much-loved little boy."

His conclusion was that Yaseen died from natural causes.