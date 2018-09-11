Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 53-year-old man who was found in Huddersfield Canal last Tuesday.

Anthony Mark Charlesworth, an unemployed, divorced man of Lockwood Scar who was born in Halifax was discovered in the canal on the morning of September 4.

Emergency services were called to the canal at the back of the University of Huddersfield and he was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but died later that day, Bradford Coroner’s Court heard this morning.

Senior coroner Martin Fleming asked coroner’s officer, Carol Taylor what the circumstances of his death were.

She replied: “He was found submerged in Huddersfield Canal. He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but was declared dead on arrival.”

She explained that his body was identified by his mother, Joan Charlesworth.

Mr Fleming authorised the release of the body and provisionally adjourned the inquest to 20 November.

No members of Mr Charlesworth’s family attended the opening.