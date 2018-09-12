Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest opened yesterday into the death of a 76-year-old woman last month while attempting to cross the road on which she lived.

Patricia Goddard of Wellington Street, Batley, was struck by a car in Wellington Street close to Fox’s Biscuits .

Bradford Coroner’s Court heard that she was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but was pronounced dead later that evening.

Senior coroner Martin Fleming heard evidence from coroner’s officer Carol Taylor that police were still making enquiries into the collision which occurred at 6.50pm on Friday, August 31.

Mr Fleming ordered a Sgt Quinn of West Yorkshire Police to provide an update within 14 days. He agreed to release her body “so the family can get on with the grieving process” and provisionally adjourned the case until December 4.

Following the incident the Examiner reported that Ms Goddard had been carrying her dog as she crossed the road when she was hit by a silver-coloured Kia Ceed and that the police had spoken to the driver.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating how Ms Goddard died.