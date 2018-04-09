Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two best friends died within minutes of one another in an M62 horror smash, an inquest heard.

Adam Afsar, 34, and Jason Wilby, 27, both from Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, were killed in the early hours of April 2 on the westbound carriageway near to the slip road at Junction 26 at Chain Bar.

Adam was at the wheel of a white Skoda when it was struck head-on by a black Vauxhall Insignia travelling down the wrong side of the motorway.

Coroner Martin Fleming heard that Adam, a father of two young children who was on his first shift as a delivery driver, was declared dead at 2.59am at the scene of the accident.

Jason, a former security officer, died three minutes later at 3.02am.

Mr Fleming said that the driver of the oncoming car received non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

He said police were conducting enquiries into potential criminal charges against him.

Mr Fleming described the deaths as a “double tragedy” and adjourned the inquests until the end of July to allow the criminal investigation to proceed.

He asked for police to submit a written report within 11 weeks.

No relatives of the two men attended the brief hearing at Bradford Coroner’s Court.