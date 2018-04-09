Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest will open tomorrow (Tues) into the deaths of two young men tragically killed in an horrific smash by another motorist going the wrong way up the M62.

Adam Afsar, 34, and his best friend Jason Wilby, 27, both of Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, died in the early hours of April 2.

Adam and Jason were found dead in their white Skoda Octavia after the crash with a black Vauxhall Insignia, near to Junction 26 at Chain Bar, Cleckheaton.

The 22-year-old driver of the Insignia who is from Derbyshire failed a roadside breath test and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He suffered a broken hand during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been released by police as they continue their enquiries.

Adam’s devastated mum Tish Peace of Dewsbury told the Examiner that they pair were always together and that her eldest son had been doing a delivery job on his first shift for Dewsbury-based company Harris Pets Transport - and Jason, a single, former security officer, was accompanying him as it was late at night.

Adam left behind his partner Katie Anne Town-Jones and a seven-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.

The inquest will be held at Bradford Coroner’s Court.